By Gifty Amofa/Getrude Elike Adjaklo, GNA Kumasi, June 07, GNA – Two men caught with marijuana have been convicted by a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo. The pair, Yaw Opoku, alias ‘Chilling’, and Daniel Osei Bonsu, alias ‘Kwaku Gyasi’, were charged with possessing drugs without authority and they pleaded guilty. The court ordered Bonsu to spend a month in

By Gifty Amofa/Getrude Elike Adjaklo, GNA

Kumasi, June 07, GNA – Two men caught with marijuana have been convicted by a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo.

The pair, Yaw Opoku, alias ‘Chilling’, and Daniel Osei Bonsu, alias ‘Kwaku Gyasi’, were charged with possessing drugs without authority and they pleaded guilty.

The court ordered Bonsu to spend a month in prison, while Opoku was sentenced to a fine of GHȼ1,200.00 or serve six months in prison in default.

Police Inspector Eric Asare said the two were arrested by officers of the Police Drug Law Enforcement and Anti-Robbery Unit in separate operations on May 24.

He said Opoku was nabbed at the Konongo Zongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality with 27 wraps of the psychoactive drug.

Bonsu on the other was caught with half-smoked piece of the drug at Kronom-Kwapra in the Kumasi metropolis.

GNA