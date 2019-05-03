news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA - A 54-year-old driver was on Friday sentenced to a total fine of GH¢2,400.00 by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing and forgery of documents of a Hyundai bus valued GH¢50,000.00, the property of his employer.

Kwadwo Owusu who also forged the number plate of the bus pleaded guilty to both counts.

He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to fines of 150 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1,800.00 and 200 penalty units equivalent to GH¢2,400.00, respectively but sentence is to run concurrently.

Owusu will in default serve 12 months imprisonment.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriett Akweley Quaye, in sentencing him considered the fact that the vehicle had been retrieved, and his plea for leniency, his age and the fact that he did not waste the court’s time.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the Court that Mr Seth Amadi is the complainant and a resident of Nungua Channel Five, a suburb of Accra, whilst Owusu lives at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, also in Accra.

He said in November 2018, the complainant gave the bus with the registration number GT 5795-17 on work and pay basis to Owusu.

He said Owusu left with it to Aburi in the Eastern Region, his hometown without the knowledge of the complainant.

The Prosecution said a complaint was then lodged with the police and a wireless message was sent, leading to the arrest of Owusu on April 19, this year, at Akropong also in the Eastern Region.

He said Owusu led the police to retrieve the vehicle but it was found out that he had changed the registration number of the vehicle as well.

The Prosecution said when the Police crossed-checked with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, it was detected that the new number was fake.

He said the offences were pointed out to him and he admitted them and he was arraigned.

