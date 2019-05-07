news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 7, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵10,000.00 bail with three sureties each to a couple who allegedly extorted money from a woman after they had trafficked and kidnapped her husband and his friend.

The Court also ordered them to deposit their passport size photographs with the registry.

Kwadwo Asante alias “50 Cent,” mason, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to extort money, extortion, human trafficking and kidnapping.

Elizabeth Pokuaa, a sanitation guard, also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to extort money and extortion.

They will make their next appearance on May 31.

Police Chief Inspector Agatha Asantewaa told the Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko that Madam Amponsah is the complainant in the case and a resident of Dormaa Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Asante is domicile in Libya whilst the wife lives in Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Prosecution said on August 3, 2018, the complainant reported to the Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service that in November 2017, Ahmed Kofi Addo her husband and Emmanuel Oppong, were being sent to Italy by Asante and they had to pass through Libya but were kidnapped by him when they got there.

As a result, Asante made the complainant pay GH₵20,000.00 through an account of one Mary Boahemaa, currently on the run before they were freed, she said.

The Court heard that an additional GH₵2,620.00 was also paid through an MTN account of one Kwaku Akyea, also on the run, saying that GH₵5,400.00 and GH₵4,950.00 were later paid separately to the accounts by the complainant on October 30, 2018.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said following this, a letter was forwarded by the Unit to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Police to assist in investigations.

Prosecution said Asante was arrested and he refunded GH₵12,620.00 and same had been kept as exhibit but was granted police enquiry bail.

On December 21, 2018, Asante was invited to assist police in investigations and after investigations, he was arraigned.

GNA