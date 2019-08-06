news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie, (Ash), Aug. 06, GNA – A 20-year-old convict who escaped from prison has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Thomas Frimpong, who was serving a 20-month jail term at the Amanfrom Prisons Camp in the Atwima-Nwabigya North District, is said to have escaped when he was sent out to work on a cassava farm at Asuofua, near the prison camp.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the Court on August 22, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the accused together with some of his colleague inmates, were sent to work on a cassava farm at Asuofoa, where a ‘Good Samaritan’ gave them two Ghana cedis cash.

She said the accused complained of hunger and therefore collected the money to buy food from a nearby joint but fled to Jamasi in the Sekyere South District.

The prosecution said a report was made to the authorities at the prisons camp and the Asuofua police.

Inspector Gborson said police investigations led to the arrest of the accused and was subsequently charged with the offence.

GNA