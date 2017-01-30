Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Juaso (Ash), Jan 30, GNA - The Juaso Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Fredrick Tetteh, has sentenced a carpenter, to 96 months imprisonment in hard labour for stabbing a student. Kwame Fosu, 29, was handed down the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing harm. Police Detective Sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwa told the court that the incident happened a

Police Detective Sergeant Princeton Peasah Darkwa told the court that the incident happened at Dampong in the Asante-Akim South District on September 22, last year.

The victim, Anthony Kwakye, returned to the house from town at about 2000 hours on September 17, only to find to his disbelief, the convict, subject his (Kwakye) biological mother to a beating and rushed to her rescue.

Fosu, threatened to deal with him at the appropriate and followed through with the

threat five days later, when he attacked him with a pair scissors – stabbing him in the right rib.

Some people in the neighborhood went to his aid and a formal report was made to the police.

The victim received treatment at the Bompata Health Centre.

