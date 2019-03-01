news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Cape Coast, 1st March, GNA - A twenty-nine-year-old carpenter who allegedly defiled a 14-year old daughter of his co-tenant when she went to his room to watch a television programme has been granted bail in the sum of Gh¢ 20,000.00 with four sureties to be justified.

The accused, Kwaku Yeboe pleaded not guilty to the charge and would appear in court again on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrissu Yakubu told the court presided over by Mrs Abena Boansah Aponsah that the complainant, Nagul Sanji, is the father of the victim and a security man living together with Yeboe in the same house at Nkanfoa, a suburb of Cape Coast.

He said the victim often visited Yeboe's room to watch a popular television programme "who killed Lydia".

The Prosecution said sometime in December 2018, the victim went to Yaboe's room with her younger brother as usual to watch television, but Yeboe sent her brother on an errand, took advantage of her being alone with him and had sexual intercourse with her until ejaculation.

Sgt. Yakubu said after the act Yeboe warned the victim not to inform her parents or his wife.

The prosecution said on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, the victim narrated her ordeal to her father who subsequently reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast leading his arrest.

GNA