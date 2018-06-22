By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra June 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Friday remanded into Police custody a car sprayer for causing harm to his wife after quarrel over washing of their kids clothings. Peter Laryea is to have pushed his wife who fell on her arm resulting in a fracture. He is said to have held that his wife did not know how t

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra June 22, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Friday remanded into Police custody a car sprayer for causing harm to his wife after quarrel over washing of their kids clothings.

Peter Laryea is to have pushed his wife who fell on her arm resulting in a fracture. He is said to have held that his wife did not know how to wash.

Laryea’s wife Rebecca Shamo who was in court was in P.O.P and a bandage tied to her neck.

Charged with causing harm, Laryea pleaded guilty and pray the court for leniency.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted him but deferred Laryea’s sentence to June 25 and ordered Rebecca to produce her medical bills in court.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant and Laryea live in the same room at Teshie but they are not in talking terms due to some previous issues.

Prosecution said Laryea secretly gave out their little daughter dresses to Laryea’s girlfriend to wash and the complainant got wind of it.

The Prosecution said complainant said on May 23, this year called Laryea’s girlfriend on phone warned her not to receive any of her children’s dresses and wash them again.

Prosecution said the girlfriend informed Laryea of which he rushed home in anger and after an argument assaulted the complainant.

According to prosecution, Laryea further pushed the complainant and she fell on her left hand. As a result the complainant sustained injuries.

A report was made to the Police at Nungua Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and medical report form was issued to the complainant.

Laryea was later arrested by the Police.

GNA