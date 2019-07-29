news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Accra High Court, hearing the case involving eight persons accused of kidnapping two Canadian girls, has granted bail to four out of the eight accused persons.

The four, Abdul Nasir, Seidu Abubakar, alias NBA, Safianu Abubakar, and Abdul Rahman Suleimana, all Ghanaians, were granted bail each in the sum of GHȼ 200,000.00, with two sureties each, one each must provide justification.

The court also ordered that they should report at the Kumasi Central Police station every Monday, pending trial.

Counsel for Abdul Nasir, and Seidu, Mr Andrew K. Vortia said they had a motion on notice for bail pending trial, which they filed on July 5.

He said the facts as stated by the prosecution merely stated that his clients were mentioned by the accused persons as having taken part in the plan, saying their names were not mentioned by the accused persons.

He told the court that apart from his clients, there were other six accused persons, and the court had not been told who in particular mentioned the names of his clients. There were also no roles attached to his clients per the fact sheets.

“The right to bail on the presumption of innocence has accrued to my clients. Your hands are not tied. And matters of bail are of judicial discretion solely in the hands of the judge. I pray you grant them bail, pending the determination of the case,” he stated

Mr Vortia told the court that, they had also not received any affidavit in opposition from the prosecution.

Ms Edna Ivy Adabayeir, Counsel for Safianu, also prayed the court for bail for his client saying Safianu was arrested at his resident at 0200 hours and charged with kidnapping in June and his plea was yet to be taken.

She said this was her client’s fourth appearance in court and no progress has been made by the prosecution in terms of a trial.

Mr Joseph Yankson, Counsel for Abdul Rahman, also prayed for bail, associating himself to the earlier arguments raised by his colleagues.

The prosecution, led by Mrs Hilda Craig said the state was not opposed to bail for the accused persons, but prayed that the bail conditions should be strict enough for them to come and stand trial.

The court presided over by Justice George Buadi, then granted the four bail each in the sum of GHȼ 200, 000.00, with two sureties each, one of each should be justified. They are also to report to Kumasi Central police every Monday pending the trial.

The court also ordered that the four other accused persons to be sent back to the Bureau of National Investigations headquarters to reappear on August 12 before a vacation judge.

The eight accused are before the court for the allegedly kidnapping two Canadians nationals Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilly, in Kumasi, on June 4.

They are Sampson Aghalor, alias Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe and Jeff Omarsar, all Nigerians, while Yusif Yakubu, Abdul Nasir, Seidu Abubakar, alias NBA, Safianu Abubakar, and Abdul Rahman Suleimana, all Ghanaians.

Their pleas have not been taken as investigations continue.

GNA