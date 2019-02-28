news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Ofosu Agyakum 54-year-old businessman who inserted his fingers into the private part of a 10-year-old girl at Teshie has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Mr Agyakum is also to pay compensation of GH¢1,000.00 to mitigate the victim’s medical expenses.

Charged with indecent assault Agyakum who had no legal representation pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah Doko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant is the mother of the victim.

Chief Inspector Asante said the complainant, victim and Agyakum reside in the same vicinity at Teshie, Accra.

The Prosecution said on February 19, this year, the complainant detected an abnormality in the way the victim was walking and subjected her to some questioning.

Prosecution said the victim informed the complainant that Agyakum has been inviting ‘her and her friends’ into his room and then inserts his fingers into her vagina.

The prosecution said the victim informed her that Agyakum has warned her not disclose the act to anyone.

She said the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Police service where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical assistance.

The Prosecution said a comprehensive report was submitted on the victim by a medical officer of the Police Hospital and Agyakum was arrested.

She said Agyakum admitted the offence in his statement to the Police in the presence of an independent witness.

