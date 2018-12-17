By Gifty Amofa, GNA Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties both of whom should be gainfully employed, to a businessman who allegedly took GH¢35,000.00 from an Accountant under the pretext of securing him a Canadian visa. Adam Alifa pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences. He will make his next appea

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties both of whom should be gainfully employed, to a businessman who allegedly took GH¢35,000.00 from an Accountant under the pretext of securing him a Canadian visa.

Adam Alifa pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

He will make his next appearance on January 7, 2019.

However, Joseph Appiah Lamptey, his accomplice was not in court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah told the Court presided over by Mrs Harriett Jane Akweley Quaye that Thomas Kusi is a resident of Kumasi whiles both Alifa and Lamptey lived in Accra.

The Prosecution said In October 2017, Kusi, the prosecution witness was introduced to Alifa as the one who could help him secure a Canadian visa, DSP Amegah explained.

Alifa in turn led Kusi to Lamptey and they agreed on GH¢35,000.00 as the fee for processing the victim’s documents.

The Prosecution said Kusi made a part payment of GH¢20,000.00 to Alifa who then gave it to Lamptey and later paid another GH¢15,000.00 through a bank account they gave him.

He said, after taking the money, the two went into hiding until Alifa was arrested by the police who led them to Lamptey.

He said upon his arrest Lamptey admitted receiving only GH¢15,000.00 out the amount.

Alifa has since paid GH¢7,000.00 and after investigation, he was charged.

