By Gifty Amofa/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, July 24, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday granted bail in e sum of GH₵80,000.00 with three sureties to a businessman for allegedly issuing false cheques.

John Bitar Gyamfi, 35 pleaded not guilty to the charges and he will make his next appearance on August 26.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey that Madam Louisa Edzil, who is a businesswoman is the complainant in the case and resides at Tanokrom, Takoradi in the Western Region, whilst the accused resides at Ashongman Estates in Accra.

According to the Prosecution, in November 2018, the accused went to the complainant at Takoradi and informed her that, he had won a contract to transport Klinker to Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The accused told the complainant who deals in fuel to provide him with some fuel to be enable him to transport the Klinker.

The Prosecution said the complainant agreed and supplied him with the required fuel to the tune of GH₵107,469.62.

He said the in December 2018 the accused made a part payment of GH₵25,000.00 with a cheque, which was not honoured by the bank and later went into hiding.

The complainant then reported the accused to Deomeg Debt Collection Company Limited at East Legon in Accra and gave them the power of attorney to retrieve the money from the accused.

He said the Company then contacted Gyamfi who issued two separate cheques with a face value GH₵80,000.00 and GH₵5,000.00 to pay the debt.

Inspector Ahiabor said when the cheques were presented they were dishonoured which led to the arrest of Gyamfi.

He said the accused person admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and refunded GH₵5,000.00.

He said after investigations, he was charged and put before the court.

