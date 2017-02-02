By Joyce Danso, GNA Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - A businessman who allegedly defrauded a Japanese to the tune of $600,000 under the pretext of establishing a joint large scale mining compnay has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra. Hanson Owiredu Nuamah charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Mrs Naa Ajerley Quaison admitted Nuamah to bail in the

He is expected to reappear on February 15.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Naneebe said Iwaki Yasushito, the complainant is a Japanese businessman whilst Nuamah lives at Akim Tafo.

Prosecution said the accused met the complainant in Japan where he was a lecturer and they became friends.

In 2002, Nuamah decided to return to Ghana and proposed to Yasushito to establish a large scale mining company together in Ghana.

The prosecutor said the complainant agreed to the proposal and both agreed on shares of 50 per cent each.

The Complainant was however to provide funds for the establishment of the company while accused would ensured the preparation and acquisition of a concession, documentation, licence and permits from regulatory bodies to facilitate the operation of the business.

Based on that, prosecution said Nuamah succeeded in collecting $600,000 for the business of which he got a mining concession, bought a house and mining equipment.

Nuamah also invested part of the money in his already existing company, known as God’s Resources Company Limited in which he, his wife and two others were the directors and shareholders.

Prosecution said Nuamah told the complainant that under the laws of Ghana, a foreigner is not allowed to be a shareholder.

However Nuamah’s continued demand for more money from the complainant for the business made the complainant suspicious.

Later, prosecution said Yasushito had information that Nuamah had sold 51 per cent of the company’s shares to an expatriate company.

A report was made to the Police and accused was arrested. During investigations, prosecution said Nuamah, admitted collecting complainant’s money and said that he has also sold some shares to some Indians.

