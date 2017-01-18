By Hafsa Obeng, GNA Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded Eric Adu, a 19 year-old Auto Mechanic Apprentice, for defiling a 14 year old girl. Eric was said to have had sexual intercourse with the victim on December 31, 2016 at Ofankor in Accra. He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, to re-appe

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded Eric Adu, a 19 year-old Auto Mechanic Apprentice, for defiling a 14 year old girl.

Eric was said to have had sexual intercourse with the victim on December 31, 2016 at Ofankor in Accra.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, to re-appear on January 31.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sophia Eva Ennim who presented the facts of the case noted that the complainant is one Emmanuel Koquaye Botchway, a professional electrician residing at Ofankor and father of the victim, while the accused is an auto mechanic apprentice living in the same vicinity.

She said on December 31, at about 1930 hours, the victim was in her house when the accused person invited her to his kiosk to watch a movie. Whiles watching the movie the victim fell asleep and Eric took advantage and had sexual intercourse with her.

She said two days after the incident, the victim fell sick and was rushed to the Amasaman Government Hospital, where she was treated and discharged, however her mother noticed changes in her daughter and confronted her.

The prosecution said the victim revealed her ordeal to her mother and a report was made at the Ofankor Police Station, on January 10.

A police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment. The complainant later returned the medical form duly endorsed and Eric was subsequently arrested.

DSP Ennim told the Court that, on caution, Eric admitted the offence.

GNA