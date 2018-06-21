By Jo-ann Acquah, GNA Cape Coast, June 21, GNA - A 52-year-old unemployed beggar has been sentenced to six months imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for stealing GH¢1,460.00 belonging to an administrative assistant at Doctors -In - Service (DIS) Clinic in Cape Coast. Ibrahaim Yaya Toure pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and stealing and was convicted on his

The facts of the case as presented by the court presided over by Mrs Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah by Police Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu were that, the complainant, Ms Adelaide Anna Acquaye is an Administrative Assistant at DIS clinic while Toure is unemployed and a resident of Kotukuraba.

He said on Tuesday June 14, 2017 at about 1340 hours Ms Acquaye left her lady’s handbag containing a purse and an amount of GH¢1,460.00 in her office and stepped out to buy food.

She came back to the office an hour and half later to detect that her purse containing the said amount had been stolen from her bag.

According to the prosecution her colleague at work advised that they searched through the CCTV records at the office to see if they could identify who came in to steal the money.

In the footage, it was discovered that Toure who was a regular visitor to the health facility to beg for alms took advantage of the absence of the workers and stole the purse and immediately left the scene.

Inspector Yakubu said on Tuesday May 29, 2018, Toure was spotted in town by one Mr Seth Hagan who caused his arrest and handed him over to the police where he admitted the offence during investigation.

