By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Friday granted bail to, a 38 year-old banker Kwabena Adu Gyamfi after he was arraigned for stealing.

He was said to have stolen an amount of GH¢ 11,000.00 from an account at Barclays Bank Oda branch, belonging to the estate of the deceased Nana Adu Gyamfi Kumaning III.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 15,000.00 with three sureties and one to be justified.

The case was later adjourned to January 17, 2017.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia told the court that the complainant is a banker with the Forensic Investigation Department of Barclays Bank, Head Office, Accra, whiles the accused is with the Customer Life Circle Management Department of the same Bank.

He said on October 24, relatives of customer Nana Adu Gyamfi Kumaning III went to the Oda branch and presented letters of administration to enable them access the funds of the customer who died in 2015.

He said when the branch manager went onto the accounts of the deceased, he realized that even though the said customer died in 2015, there had been two transfers of GH¢ 6,000.00 and GH¢ 5,000.00, so he referred the matter to the Forensic Investigation Department of the bank.

The prosecution said during investigations, it was reveled that on June 2, the accused person transferred GH¢ 6,000.00 to another account belonging to one Sarah Sosu, another customer at the Airport City branch, and on June 14 transferred GH¢ 5,000.00 to his own account at the Abossey Okai branch.

He told the court that Sarah withdrew the GH¢ 6,000.00 on June 3, whiles the accused person used his ATM Card to withdraw the GH¢ 5,000.00 on different occasions.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Agbemehia said the complainant after investigation reported the matter to the Fraud Unit CID Headquarters and the accused was detained.

During interrogation, the accused denied the offence and stated that, it was the owner of the account who came to the bank on the said dates and ordered him to do the transfers, and that the said owner of the account has also come for the GH¢ 5,000.00 from him.

He said further investigations also disclosed that the deceased passed away in 2015 and could not have resurrected and gone to the bank.

The prosecution also noted that Kwabena could also not show any proof that the deceased was the actual person that came to ask for the transfer.

Further investigations also proved that, Sarah, the recipient of the GH¢ 6,000.00, is the cousin of Kwabena and the Closed Circuit Television cameras at the bank did not also show the deceases at the bank on the said dates when the transfers were made.

GNA