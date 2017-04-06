By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, March 27, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday adjourned the case of robbery against Madam Akua Donkor, the Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) to April 10. The adjournment was done on the instance of the prosecution, because the next prosecution witness was not available to provide evidence in the case. Four young men were accused of robbing Madam Don

Accra, March 27, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday adjourned the case of robbery against Madam Akua Donkor, the Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) to April 10.

The adjournment was done on the instance of the prosecution, because the next prosecution witness was not available to provide evidence in the case.

Four young men were accused of robbing Madam Donkor.

The accused persons are Yakubu Yusif, trader and Central Regional Chairman of the GFP; Banabas Kayase, her driver and secretary of the party; Opoku Agyemang, trader and Abdul Razak Shaibu, a member of a GPRTU taskforce.

Two others, Joe and Nuamah aka Lion, are currently on the run. The accused persons are on remand.

The prosecution said on the day, Akua together with Yusif and Kayase were on board her vehicle – a Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number GT 6028-16 – from Taifa heading towards the Kotoka International Airport to catch a flight to the United States of America.

Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, prosecuting, said on December 30, 2016 at Taifa in Accra, the six persons conspired to rob Madam Akua Donkor.

The prosecutor said the accused persons at about 02:30 am at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, robbed Madam Donkor at gunpoint and snatched her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.00.

“Akua decided to pass home and on reaching Sowutuom immediately after the Agbeve Herbal Clinic area, Opoku called Kayase on phone and asked where they have reached while Razak, Joe and Lion were waiting to execute their agenda,” Chief Supt Tuaruka told the court.

He said the three, armed with guns on board an unregistered motorbike, appeared behind the vehicle, and “as soon as Kayase spotted the armed men, he reduced the speed of the car, showing double hazard indicators that the complainant was in the car.”

Kayase, according to the prosecutor, parked the vehicle and the armed men attacked the complainant with guns and took the monies and items and then dragged her from the vehicle and escaped with the booty.

The prosecution said on 31st December, last year, Razak was arrested when he was called by Yusif to come for his share of the booty.

When Razak was searched, US$4,900 was retrieved from him.

He said upon interrogation Razak admitted the offence and mentioned Joe and Nuamah as his accomplices.

He said that after the operation, they shared the monies and threw the bag into a nearby bush at Anyaa.

He led the police to retrieve the bag.

