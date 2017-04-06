The Adenta-Abokobi Police Comnand has arrested three armed robbers who allegedly stole a KIA Picanto taxi cab with registration No. GW 1967-16 at Frafraha and later went to hid it at Ho in the Volta Region. Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Adenta, the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Mr. Joseph Gyawu said, on the 28th March 2017 around 0400hrs, the suspec

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Adenta, the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Mr. Joseph Gyawu said, on the 28th March 2017 around 0400hrs, the suspects Courage Klutse (25), Bright Amuzu (28) and one accomplice who is on the run hired a taxi cab from VVIP Transport yard around Circle in Accra to Frafraha.

According to Commander Gyawu, on reaching Baron Distilleries area near Adenta, the three suspects who were armed with a knife, attacked the taxi driver, one Isaac Okyere by stabbing him at the back and then pushed him out of the taxi, took control of the car and sped off.

He said the driver was later rescued and a report was made to the police while the victim was taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Mr Gyawu said the suspects gave the taxi cab to one Bello Julius now at large, who took it to the Volta Regional capital Ho and hid it in another suspect called Eric Tay's house.

He said on March 30, 2017, the police with the assistance of a vehicular tracking device tracked the taxi cab to the residence of Tay where the vehicle was seized by the police.

The Police commander said Tay was apprehended and brought to Adentan Divisional Police Command for interrogation.

He said Bello Julius later called the Adentan Police informing them that he will assist the police to track down the other suspects[u1]

GNA