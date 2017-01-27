By Joyce Danso, GNAAccra, Jan. 27, GNA - Ephraim Amuzu, 24-year old man, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 13-year old at Spintex in Accra but he has, however, denied the offence before the Police.He told the Police that he only inserted his left forefinger into the victim’s vagina.Charged with defilement, Amuzu pleaded not guilty but the court remanded him into

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sophia Ennim, told the court that the complainant is a trader residing at Second Boutique, near Motorway area whilst the accused is a supplier of coca cola products.

DSP Ennim said the accused lived in the same house with the complainant’s aunty and the victim.

On January 16, this year, prosecution said the complainant visited the victim but did not meet her. Later the victim and her other siblings returned home and narrated the ordeal the accused person had put her through.

The complainant, however, overheard her narration and when quizzed the victim further told the complainant that on January 15, this year, her (victim’s) aunty who sold porridge by the road side asked her to go and wash utensils and take her bath.

Coincidently, prosecution said, the accused person was standing at the road side by his bicycle. Amuzu followed the victim home and took advantage of the absence of the other tenants and had sex with the victim in the complainant’s Aunty’s room after covering her mouth.

Not satisfied with his sexual activities, Amuzu again had sex with the victim the same day after wearing condom and covering her mouth with a handkerchief.

On January 17, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and a medical form was issued so the victim could be examined.

GNA