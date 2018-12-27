news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - A joint Military/Police Team on Thursday arrested one Seth Owusu at Kotobabi/Baatsona, a suburb of Accra for allegedly possessing 100 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp popularly known as “Wee”.

Owusu, alias “Keepercampus,” 31, the landlord of the place, where the items were seized was arrested to assist in Police investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Afia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.

She said it was based on intelligence gathered by the Baatsona Police.

Ms Tenge said during a snap check by the patrol team, the substances were retrieved from a kiosk on the compound of an uncompleted house at Kotobabi/Baatsona owned by Owusu.

She urged the public to continue to assist police in curbing the sale and use of drugs which invariably leads to perpetuation of crime.

Ms Tenge gave an assurance that such informants would be protected.

