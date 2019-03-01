news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA - A 35-year-old security man Ernest Opoku who allegedly stole three air-conditioners and other metal bars belonging to Tobinco Company Limited was on Friday slapped with a fine of GH¢1,800.00 by an Accra Circuit Court.

The Convict in default would go to jail for six months.

Opoku charged with stealing, pleaded guilty with an explanation that his child was ill and he needed an amount of GH¢500.00 to foot the child’s medical bills.

Opoku said he pleaded with his employers to give him a loan but they refused, hence he had no option than to go for the items.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye turned down Opoku ‘s explanation and convicted him on his own.

According to the court Opoku’s reason was no excuse to steal from his employers.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Godfred Asiedu Bampoe said the complainant Sampson Nsiah Asare is Electrical Technician at Tobinco Company Limited at Spintex Road.

He said on February 25, this year, Opoku was on 24-hour duty at the company’s warehouse on the Spintex Road.

Chief Inspector Bampoe said Opoku arranged and connived with some three scrap dealersto steal from the company’s warehouse.

He said the scrap dealers later came to the warehouse at 2130 hours.

Prosecution said they forcibly pushed the metal gates, entered the company’s warehouse and stole three Medea air-conditioners and some quantities of aluminum bars all valued at GH¢3,400.00.

The prosecution said whiles they were in the process of transporting the items, a Police Patrol team got to the scene and arrested Opoku but the three scrap dealers however managed to escape from the scene.

Chief Inspector Bampoe said Opoku in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA