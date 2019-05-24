news, story, article

Wa, May 24, GNA – WaterAid Ghana in collaboration with the Chiefs and people of Biihee in the Wa Municipality have launched a clean community campaign which involves provision of improved Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)services in healthcare facilities.

The Campaign, dubbed: “It is in your hands,” involved local communities to eliminate open defecation and initiate hygiene behavioural change campaign.

It formed part of a total WASH and Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) projects carried out in 15 communities and four Community and Health Care Facility (HCF) settings in the Wa Municipality.

“Having adequate access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene is the surest way of making people change their lives for good,”WaterAid Ghana Country Director Abdul Nashiru Mohammed said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency.

The campaign was designed together by WaterAid Ghana and creative process team, made up of staff from Wa Municipal Assembly, Municipal and Regional Health Directorate as well as graphic designers and artistes, according to the statement.

The campaign aimed to achieve sustained hygiene behaviour change in households, Community and Health Care Facility (HCF) settings, and will use videos, drama and other creative and engaging tools to appeal to people to cultivate good hygiene habits.

“This hygiene campaign is special because it employs creative and innovative tools and materials that appeal to people’s emotions and motivate them to achieve sustainable behaviour change,” Mohammed said.

“We have learnt through experience that simply explaining the importance of good hygiene isn’t enough to make lasting change happen,” he added.

“Our campaign strategy is informed by a formative research carried out in the Wa Municipality to understand what really drives people to take up new hygiene habits – things like concern for their children, their own comfort, social status and the desire to stay away from dirt”.

“We worked together with others to develop this new approach, which represents our collective expectations”.

WaterAid is of the belief that its expert research and practical experience would help people improve their health status and dignity through better hygiene.

