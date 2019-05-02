news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Wantugu (N/R), May 02, GNA – Wantugu Clinic in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, has been inaugurated to enhance access to quality health care for the people of the area and its surrounding communities.

Wantugu Clinic, which is also to help reduce maternal and child mortality in the area, boasts of a Maternity Section equipped with a delivery bed and set, hospital beds, and weighing scales, and a Clinical Section comprising OPD, consulting room, dispensary room, offices amongst others as well as furniture for health staff and clients.

The new facility, which serves about 13,000 people in the communities, replaced the old Wantugu Community Health Centre, which was in a dilapidated structure with limited infrastructural facilities.

It was constructed through financial support from the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), and the Tolon District Assembly, and implemented by the Baptist Child Development Programmes (BCDP).

Mr George Baiden, Country Director of CCFC, who spoke during the inauguration of the facility at Wantugu, assured that efforts would be made to ensure the provision of laboratory services in the area to respond to the health needs of the people.

Mr Baiden emphasized need for preventive health care, calling for intensified public health education to promote the consumption of locally produced food to prevent diseases.

He challenged members of the community to help rid it of plastic waste to keep the environment clean, which was necessary for healthy living.

He spoke against child marriages calling on parents to focus on educating the girl-child instead of giving them out for early marriages.

Hajia Balchisu Yakubu, District Chief Executive for Tolon spoke about quality health care delivery, assuring that the Assembly would construct Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds at all the electoral areas within its jurisdiction to serve the health needs of the people.

Hajia Yakubu called on residents to endeavour to construct toilet facilities in their houses to help stop open defaecation in the area.

Madam Charity Azantilow, Tolon District Director of Health, expressed gratitude to CCFC, BCDP and the Assembly for their gesture to complement government’s efforts at improving access to quality health care for the people of the area.

Madam Azantilow appealed to the Assembly to help complete the construction of an accommodation facility of the health staff of the Clinic, to enable them to stay in the area to render health care services to the people at all times.

Reverend Thomas Sayibu Imoro, Programmes Manager of BCDP, commended all for their support for the project, appealing to all to take good care of the facility and the equipment to ensure improved health care delivery in the area.

Naa Yakubu Bukari, Chief of Kasuliyili, who chaired the event, emphasized need for peace in the area thanking the development partners and the Assembly for responding to the health needs of the people.

