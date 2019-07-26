news, story, article

By Dzidzor Joycelyn Ameko, GNA

Ho, July 26, GNA - The Ladies Club of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in the Volta Region has donated assorted items worth GHȼ 1,500.00 to the children's ward of the Ho Municipal Hospital.

The items included; four packs of soft drinks, two boxes of biscuit, 32 white bedsheets, ten packs of toilet roll, three gallons of fabric wash, four gallons of liquid soap, five gallons of bleach and gallons of antiseptic.

Mrs Evelyn Aborgah, President of the Club, said they chose the Municipal Hospital because of its child-friendly facilities and the increasing number of children needing help.

Madam Rebecca Teye, the in-charge at the children's ward expressed appreciation to the Club and appealed for bed side lockers for the ward.

Madam Believe Nyanu, Deputy in-charge, said the items would be useful because some mothers come to the ward with nothing and commended the Club for the foresight.

