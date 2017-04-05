Ho, April 5, GNA - The Volta Region has targeted 244 communities to be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the end of December this year. The communities are in Biakoye, Kpando, North Dayi, Kadjebi, Keta and Ho-West districts. Mr Joshua Ofosuhene, UNICEF WASH Consultant, told a Regional Inter-Agencies Coordinating Committee on Sanitation (RICCS) that a total of 188 out of the 244 communities

Ho, April 5, GNA - The Volta Region has targeted 244 communities to be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the end of December this year.



The communities are in Biakoye, Kpando, North Dayi, Kadjebi, Keta and Ho-West districts.

Mr Joshua Ofosuhene, UNICEF WASH Consultant, told a Regional Inter-Agencies Coordinating Committee on Sanitation (RICCS) that a total of 188 out of the 244 communities had been triggered between 2012 and 2014.

He said 17 had been triggered since January 2017, with 39 new communities.

Mr Ofosuhene said lack of support and commitment from district assemblies were affecting the programme and called for support of all.

GNA