Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana has taken its health foundation programme “Healthfest” to Mamprobi and its environs over the weekend, which was aimed treating various ailments for free.

The one day event which was an annual programme and the first for this year saw beneficiaries going through various health screenings for treatment and medication from the makeshift pharmacy shop that was erected at the Mamprobi police station park in Accra.

Mr Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager, Vodafone Ghana noted in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the event, done annually, was to give back to society and the less privileged who could not afford to have check-ups regularly and the opportunity to access free healthcare.

“As we do every year, we go to every region in the calendar year to deliver basic medical care to those who cannot afford.

“We guarantee the people that once they come here to access our health facilities created here, they get to access the basic needs that health care can give at any point in time at no cost at all.

Mr Amankwah added that the screening and health checks do not end only for the day but “if there is the need for a referral for one to go to a regional hospital or for additional attention the Healthfest does it”.

“This gives that first line of health care…Healthfest is really about giving back to Ghanaians and making sure that we are contributing to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

“Today we are taking people through test like Hepatitis B, hypertension, HIV, Malaria, Diabetes…there is also a stand for ultra sound scan for pregnant women.”

Healthfest is a holistic structure to provide basic healthcare to Ghanaians.

The concerted effort from Vodafone Ghana at touching the life’s of people saw over 500 beneficiaries.

