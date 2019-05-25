news, story, article

May, 25, GNA - The Ghana Healthcare Volunteers Organisation, a Georgia-based health organisation, with its experienced medical team from the United States of America, will embark on a mission to Ghana to offer free medical services.

The exercise, scheduled for Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 14, would be undertaken at the Mankranso District Government Hospital and the St Edwards Catholic Hospital at Adugyama, in the Ahafo-Ano District, both of the Ashanti Region.

A public notice circulated and received by the Ghana News Agency, on Saturday, said the treatment would cover acute paediatric and adult conditions, infections, incision and drainage, diabetes and heart conditions.

Abdominal pain, malaria, and gynaecological, among other medical issues, would also be attended to.

The team would also and schedule to undertake general surgeries, including hernia repairs and mending broken bones.

“Any conditions needing surgical interventions must be scheduled, pre-evaluated and done in selected days,” it said.

Dr Benedictus Kedzin of the Mankranso Government Hospital, who confirmed the mission in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said about 500 medical cases and 50 surgical ones had been targeted.

The first week would focus on medical consultations and treatment, while the next one would take care of the surgeries.

The US team would compromise about 15 professionals, including doctors and nurses, while the local team would also include five doctors.

Interested persons were urged to contact Mr. Reuben Bedrah-Mankranso Hospital on 02246711814; Madam Mary Leticia Ofoma-St. Edwards Hospital on 0244823473; and Dr. Benedictus Kedzin on 0249298511.

Other inquiries could be directed to the Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia at ghcpaofga@gmail.com.

GNA