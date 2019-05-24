news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA

Tarkwa, May 24, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Affelkum, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Health Director has said Upper Respiratory Tract Infections is rated number one among the top ten Out-Patients Department attendance recorded at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital in the Western Region.

According to him, in 2017 alone, the hospital recorded an attendance of 50,149 representing 20.8 per cent of the top ten causes of OPD attendance as against 47,216 in 2016 representing,19.47 per cent, while 2018 recorded an all-time high of 58,022.

He explained that among other diseases that appeared on the top ten list for 2016 – 2018 period under review in descending order are malaria, rheumatism, joint pains, diarrhea, skin diseases, anaemia, hypertension, typhoid fever, acute urinary tract infection and intestinal worms.

He stated that many of the patients predominantly came from communities like Tamso, Bankyim, Akyempim, Ahwetieso and Wassa Agona.

He attributed the high records of upper respiratory track diseases among the Tamso and surrounding communities to the 4km deplorable state of the Tamso to Wassa Agona road which produced a lot of dust.

The road serves as a haulage road for a Bauxite Company at Awaso and the Ghana Manganese Company at Nsuta to haul their products to the Takoradi Harbour for export.

It is revealed that there were about 310 trucks that plied the road every day from Awaso to Takoradi Harbour to offload bauxite, while about 450 trucks also plied the road every day from Nsuta to Takoradi Harbour to deposit manganese.

There are therefore about 760 heavy duty trucks plying the road for haulage purposes every day.

Meanwhile, there are also articulator trucks carrying cocoa beans, timber, various mining machinery and equipment that are sent unto the mine and public and private vehicles plying the road.

This has therefore indicated that the road was under severe pressure hence the deplorable state of the road thereby, making the residents suffer the consequence.

The constant dust pollution compelled countless number of shops and businesses to close down because of the fear of endangering their lives.

Meanwhile, all attempts to draw the attention of successive governments towards the menace by residents proved futile, resulting in several demonstrations.

Prominent among the demonstrations was the one led by the chiefs in the affected communities and the recent one led by the Concerned Citizens of Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

Despite the numerous demonstrations to drum home their displeasure, there has not been any positive response from the authorities.

