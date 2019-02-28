news, story, article

By Eric K. Amoh, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – Mr. Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has reminded journalists to uphold high standards of professionalism.

They should put the general good of the society ahead of any other consideration.

He said it was important to avoid doing anything that would direct support to any political party or politician, adding that, this would be sending wrong signals to members of the general public – create doubts in the minds of the people about their neutrality.

He was speaking at the opening of a day’s training workshop on infertility held for selected journalists in Accra.

The programme was organised by the Merck Foundation in partnership with the GJA and the Rebecca Foundation.

Mr Monney expressed discomfort with the situation where media practitioners aligned themselves with political parties and had been speaking for the parties.

They should stick to their traditional role of educating, informing and entertaining the citizenry.

Choosing and belonging to a political party and choosing to hate and dislike another political party or politician, was not helpful to the journalism practice.

Touching on the training workshop, the GJA President said, the goal was to help the media to better report on health, particularly, infertility and the underlying factors.

Madam Ekta Pal, the Social Responsibility Associate at the Merck Foundation, said they were determined to raise public awareness of disease prevention and early detection, through access to information, health and change of mindset.

The Foundation was also eager to expand professional capabilities in scientific research, technology and healthcare, build advocacy to address health, social and economic challenges, and to empower women and youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among others.

She announced an award scheme for journalists on fertility reporting.

GNA