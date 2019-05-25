news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), May 25, GNA - The Hohoe branch of Universe Co-Operative Credit Union Limited (UNICCU) has donated assorted items to the Children's Ward of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital.

The items include a microwave, 20 plastic chairs, and 36 branded curtains.

Mr Simon Dewotor, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNICCU, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the donation was the second of the Union’s support to the Ward as a demonstration of love to the vulnerable in society.

"This is the second time we have come here. We actually adopted the Children's Ward and from time to time, we will visit them and if there is any need, we will try our best to help," he said.

Mr Dewotor urged the nurses in charge to put the items to good use, saying; "If we come and see that the children are enjoying the items, we will be glad and be encouraged to do more."

Mrs Grace Ankomah Sekyere, a Senior Nursing Officer at the Hospital, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Union for the gesture.

GNA