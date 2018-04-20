Accra April 20, GNA - The annual spraying campaign dubbed: “Indoor Residual Spraying,” was launched on April 19, in the Northern Region to spray households to prevent the spread of malaria. A statement issued by the USAID and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the “Indoor Residual Spraying,” is the application of long-acting insecticides on the walls of houses in order to kill malaria-c

A statement issued by the USAID and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the “Indoor Residual Spraying,” is the application of long-acting insecticides on the walls of houses in order to kill malaria-carrying mosquitoes that land close to people.

Dr Eric Tongren, Resident Advisor with USAID/Ghana, President’s Malaria Initiative, remarked on the impressive results of malaria prevention interventions in the Northern region over recent years: “In the Northern region, we have seen a significant reduction in malaria prevalence in children under five — from 40 percent in 2014 to 25 per cent in 2016, based on household surveys.

“Malaria deaths also dropped by a remarkable 71 percent in the Northern region between 2015 and 2017.

“These are amazing accomplishments, but we have seen in the past that a resurgence of malaria is possible if we become complacent and reduce our efforts. We must stay focused on our goal of eliminating malaria in Ghana.”

The statement said the USAID President’s Malaria Initiative worked across 24 countries in Africa to equip countries to plan and implement indoor residual spraying programmes and other proven, life-saving malaria vector control interventions, with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria.

It said in Ghana, USAID worked with the National Malaria Control Programme and the Noguchi Medical Research Institute to detect and respond to insecticide resistance and indoor residual spraying efficacy through the monitoring of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

The statement said to ensure that the interventions were properly adopted by communities, USAID supported social behaviour change communication and mobilisation activities to increase acceptance of vector control interventions.

“In 2008, the Government of Ghana launched indoor residual spraying operations with support from the USAID President’s Malaria Initiative.

“Indoor residual spraying was a component of the Government’s current National Malaria Control Strategy and Ghana’s Strategic Plan for Malaria Control 2014-2020, with the goal to “protect at least 80 percent of the population at risk with effective malaria prevention interventions by 2020.”

“From its initial launch in 2008, every annual indoor residual spraying campaign in Ghana sprays more than 300,000 structures and protects more than 800,000 people, especially children and pregnant women, from malaria in targeted districts in the Northern Region’’, the statement said.

