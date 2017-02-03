By Bajin D. Pobia, GNAJirapa, Feb. 03, GNA - The Jirapa District Health Directorate detected one suspected measles and two yellow fever cases last year.Specimen from the patients had been sent to Accra for testing and results yet to be received, Madam Phoebe Balagumyetime, the Jirapa District Director of Health Services, said at the 2016 annual performance review meeting.She announced that during

Jirapa, Feb. 03, GNA - The Jirapa District Health Directorate detected one suspected measles and two yellow fever cases last year.

Specimen from the patients had been sent to Accra for testing and results yet to be received, Madam Phoebe Balagumyetime, the Jirapa District Director of Health Services, said at the 2016 annual performance review meeting.

She announced that during the period, the Neisseria Meningitides Sero group W135, which is responsible for epidemics in Ghana, re-emerged in the first half of the year but because of mass vaccination with the conjugate vaccine, the burden had reduced.

Madam Balagumyetime said the district recorded 308 suspected cases of the disease but 97 were confirmed adding that mass vaccination campaign was carried out which resulted in the reduction of the cases.

The most affected age group was between two to 29 years.

Madam Balagumyetime appealed to private health providers to provide reports on all services rendered to the people in the communities to the District Health Directorate to appraise its performance.

“The health sector requires that all service providers, both private and public, report on services provided and review meetings organised accordingly,” she said.

