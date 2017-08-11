By Patience Gbeze, GNA Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – DKT International INC, a Social Marketing Organisation, has organised a day’s training workshop on Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)) reporting to distributors including wholesalers and retailers of its products in Accra. The maiden training is to equip the participants to report appropriately on ADRs and any other related reaction cases to the produc

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA – DKT International INC, a Social Marketing Organisation, has organised a day’s training workshop on Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)) reporting to distributors including wholesalers and retailers of its products in Accra.

The maiden training is to equip the participants to report appropriately on ADRs and any other related reaction cases to the producers for prompt redress.

More than 100 participants attended the training on the theme: “The Road to Public Safety: The Role of DKT International INC.”

Mr Mario E.F Alvarez, the Country Director of DKT International INC, said the training, which was the first in a series, was in pursuant of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851.

He said under the Law “it is required by the Marketing Authorisation Holder to safely monitor and report adverse reactions of products to Food and Drugs Authority and analyse the adverse event by any other means and take the appropriate regulatory action when necessary”.

He said in line with that the Regulatory and Pharmacovigilance Department of the DKT International, organised the event to enable participants to report ADRs appropriately to prevent liability and non-conformance of the said act.

Mr Abdulai Adamu, Senior Manager in-charge of Regulatory Affairs, said the Organisation established in 2012 was using innovative social marketing enterprise to improve lives through training and awareness creation.

He said public safety was the priority of the organisation hence, the training to empower the targeted group to understand and appreciate pharmacovigilance and ADRs.

He said it was proper that for any Pharmacist or medical practitioner to report the effect of any drug so that they could serve the public better.

Mr Adamu noted no matter how long a medicine had been in existence, it must be monitored because it could affect another group of people differently.

The participants expressed gratitude to the organisation for the training, which they said was an eye-opener for them.

They said they normally heard complaints from customers about reactions but they only changed the medication but now “we know we have to report such cases for proper redress”.

They, therefore, urged the DKT International to extend the training and sensitisation programmes to consumers as well.

