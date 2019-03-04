news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Gushie (N/R), March 4, GNA – The Tiyumba Hope Foundation at the weekend organised screening and sensitization on Hepatitis B and HIV for the Gushie Community of the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region to help curb the spread on those diseases.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Fuseini Fadila, the Executive Director of the Tiyumba Hope Foundation, said some members of the public had the HIV and Hepatitis B viruses but were not aware of it.

She advised the people to protect themselves against sexually transmitted diseases and urged the young ones to abstain from sex and focus on their studies to achieve their dreams.

She urged them to go for regular check-ups at any nearby health facility to ensure that they were healthy.

Three hundred people were screened and educated on the Hepatitis B and HIV diseases.

Mr Zakaria Mohammed, the Secretary at the Gushie Chief’s Palace, who spoke on behalf of the Community, appealed to the Government to establish a health centre in the community to provide healthcare services for the people.

He expressed gratitude to Tiyumba Hope Foundation for the support and urged other organisations to go to their aid.

Tiyumba Hope Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation established in 2006 to address some health challenges in the community.

It also provides skills training for women and the youth to enable them to earn a living.

