news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Dec. 27, GNA - Christmas is a moment of love and demonstrated actions so that the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ will be meaningful to all in the society.

It is also a period to reward those who over the period under reflection, have made lives meaningful to others.

In this regard, Very Reverend Father Domfe, Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Winneba at a Christmas concert honoured Mr Alexander Ato Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency for his immense contributions towards the growth and development of the Church and Effutuman as whole.

Father Domfe said the feast of Christmas, celebrating the birth of the lord Jesus Christ, is the extraordinary reconciliation between God and man established by Jesus Christ through his birth.

He said due to the exchange of gifts associated with the season, many lose sight of the occasion’s spiritual and religious significance adding that “when we limit the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ to the celebration of material things, we lose the relevance of this unique and important feast”.

Father Domfe said there is a proverb that says “those who are not able to remember the lessons of history are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past” adding that any time Christmas is celebrated people are being reminded of where they come from as human being and where they will go after death.

What is the genuine question we need to ask ourselves during Christmas festivities, “what then are we supposed to do” in Luke 3:1-14, St John asked his listeners to convert their heart, they asked him what they should do and he answered “If you have two tunics, give one to the person who has none and if you have food, do the same” he lamented.

Father Domfe said there is the need for all to let the birth of Christ Jesus reflect in their lives and also to refrain from indulging in activities which will not bring and development in our lives.

The Parish Priest on behalf of the church thanked the MP for donating a car to them saying the church will forever remember the good thing he is doing.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, a member of the Catholic Church, expressed his appreciation to the church and the organizers of the event for honour done to him.

He used the occasion to call on his constituents to embrace peace saying if Effutuman can develop, peace is needed and entreated on all sons and daughters of Effutu to join the crusade of peace.

GNA