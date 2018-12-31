news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Navrongo, Dec. 31, GNA – TEERE, a Bolgatanga-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has presented 400 boxes of baby lotions to four hospitals in the Upper East Region.

It is to help nourish the skins of children and expectant mothers against the harmattan season.

The hospitals which received 100 boxes of the products included; the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo, the Bongo District Hospital, and the Afrikids Medical Centre.

Presenting the items, Professor Avea Nsoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TEERE said the products were delivered to his outfit by Mann & Schr?der Cosmetics manufacturers, through the efforts of TEERE’s German partners, the International Children Help e.V and Senior Experts from Germany.

He said the baby lotions were excellent products, especially during the harmattan season because the lotions gently nourish sensitive and allergy-prone skins.

Professor Nsoh who is former Regional Minister for the Upper East and the Upper West Regions, said TEERE was a local-governance-centred NGO which had successfully implemented its flagship programme known as “the TEERE Local Governance Forum” (TLGF) across three Districts in the Upper East Region.

He said “even though TEERE’s core mandate is not to secure and distribute items of this nature, the dire need for such supplies by the poor in society as well as the lack of essential medical equipment needed at the hospitals, came to light during the implementation of the TLGF engagements in the communities.”

He disclosed that TEERE had earlier presented about 20,000 pieces of baby lotions and other medical equipment to the Bongo District Hospital, adding that “TEERE had also concluded arrangements to bring in medical experts from Germany by March 2019, to train staff of the hospital in the correct and effective operation of the equipment.”

Receiving the items on behalf of patients at the facilities visited, top management officials expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture and urged like-minded organizations to do same.

At the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo, Mr Cletus Timbabuya Apiu, Administrator of the hospital, commended TEERE for the gesture and said the facility lacked essential medical equipment at various departments, and used the opportunity to appeal to TEERE to support the facility in that direction to improve the quality of care.

Similarly, Madam Rita Adda Ayisala, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) at the hospital, said the facility was in dire need of a phototherapy machine for treatment of babies born with jaundice, oxygen concentrators and incubators to assist in the care of pre-term babies.

She called on NGOs and philanthropists to assist the facility with equipment to achieve its core mandate.

GNA