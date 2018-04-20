Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA Tanokrom (WR), April 20, GNA - The Women’s Wing of Love Kingdom Ministries Church has organized a free health screening for the inhabitants within the Tanokrom community and its environs in the Western Region. They were screened for malaria, blood pressure, Hepatitis B, breast examination and checked their weight, height as well as blood group. Dr Edwin Osei, Senior H

Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA



Tanokrom (WR), April 20, GNA - The Women’s Wing of Love Kingdom Ministries Church has organized a free health screening for the inhabitants within the Tanokrom community and its environs in the Western Region.

They were screened for malaria, blood pressure, Hepatitis B, breast examination and checked their weight, height as well as blood group.

Dr Edwin Osei, Senior House Officer at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, who supervised the exercise, said the participants were also educated on lassa fever, hepatitis, proper hand washing and the need to keep the environment clean.

He explained that individuals who went through the process were given free medication depending on the type of disease, whilst some were referred to the hospitals for further treatment.

Dr Osei said the most diagnosed health condition was hypertension, adding that, genetics, race, sex and lifestyle were some of the causes of hypertension.

He advised the patients to maintain healthy lifestyles, avoid alcohol, smoking, eat lot of fruits and vegetables as well as exercises regularly.

Dr Bennetta Koomson, President of the Ladies Wing of Love Kingdom Ministries, said Christians have a responsibility to give to the poor and needy in society and that the health screening was an avenue to show some love to such vulnerable in society.

She said good health care was important to the socio-economic development of the country; "if you are sick, you cannot do anything for yourself let alone go to work".

Dr Koomson said the health screening was the first of its kind organized by the Church and promised that the event would be held annually to support the health care needs of the community.

GNA