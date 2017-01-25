By Albert Futukpor/Frederica Kyeremateng, Tamale, Jan 25, GNA - A ranking of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region has placed Tamale, the regional capital, at the bottom in terms of open defecation (OD). The ranking showed that only two per cent of households in the Tamale Metropolis had access to toilet facilities whiles none of the suburbs in the Metrop

The ranking showed that only two per cent of households in the Tamale Metropolis had access to toilet facilities whiles none of the suburbs in the Metropolis was open defecation free (ODF) in 2016.

The ranking formed part of the second ODF League Table, which was launched in Tamale by the Regional Inter-agency Coordinating Committee on Sanitation and Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit.

The ODF League Table is a bi-annual assessment and ranking of performance of MMDA’s in fighting OD within their jurisdictions.

The league table is aimed at creating positive competition amongst MMDA’s and to celebrate MMDA’s taking giant strides to solve the problem of open defecation.

Mion District maintained its first position out of 26 MMDAs on the ODF League Table with a score of 73 per cent, whiles Tamale Metropolis placed 26th with the least score of 10 per cent.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, who spoke during the launch of the second ODF League Table, said Tamale might have placed last because urbanization brought about challenges and the teaming population was very difficult to control.

Alhaji Issahaku said the Region placed second at the national level in relation to OD emphasizing the need for all to work to rid it off OD in the Region by the end of this year.

