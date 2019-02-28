news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA,



Tamale, Feb. 28, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, has called on the management of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to put in place appropriate strategies to protect existing structures and help ensure quality health care delivery.

He urged management of the Hospital should halt the culture of indiscipline and adopt new ways to ensure the sustainability of all facilities at the hospital.

Mr Manu said this during the commissioning of the Phase Two of TTH Project.

The Phase Two Project of the Hospital, which was constructed at the cost of 39 million Euros started in 2015, and it involves the upgrading and expansion works of the Hospital to enhance health care delivery.

Mr Manu said the facilities in the Phase Two Project include an Accident and Emergency block, four-floor storey building, a reception area with an ambulance bay, 30 beds to cater for both medical and surgical emergencies, 200-bed wards including paediatrics; 26 faculty offices, tutorial rooms, 60 capacity conference and three syndicate rooms.

The rests are the 10-bed resuscitation area, triaging area, five bed renal dialysis unit with capacity to increase to 10 when required, an eye clinic, 200 beds obstetrics and gynaecology ward, neonatal intensive care unit, theatres, office and consulting rooms for specialists, new mortuary building, medical gas building, waste treatment plant and walk- link which is connected to the entire Hospital.

Mr Manu said the expansion of the Hospital has increased its existing bed capacity from 400 to 800.

Dr David Kolbilla, Acting Chief Executive Officer of TTH, appealed to government to include in the phase three of the expansion project, a radio- oncology centre for the comprehensive management of cancer cases.

He said the new facilities would reduce many of the challenges the Hospital was encountering.

Dr Kolbilla said the Hospital would implement policies which would institutionalize plans to maintain the facilities to provide good services and promote health care delivery.

Naa Professor Samuel Yakubu Nantogmah, (BO-NA) Chief of Bogu in the Northern Region and Member of the Council of State, called on government to provide two or more doctors to all the districts in the country as this would greatly to reduce the emergence of health concerns.

