By Christopher Tetteh/Daniel Ashietey/Adu Simon, GNA

Sunyani, Jan. 3, GNA - The Sunyani Regional and Municipal Hospitals, the two major health facilities in the Sunyani Municipality, had four deliveries on the New Year’s Day.

The Regional Hospital had three deliveries, a set of male twins delivered by caesarean section and a female while the Municipal recorded one male delivery.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at 0815 hours on Sunday, Miss Ama Tiwaah, a midwife on duty at the Maternity ward of the Regional Hospital, stressed the need for lactating mothers to stick to the six-month exclusive breastfeeding of their babies.

Miss Tiwaah said that would ensure health security for the babies as it nourished and provided them with strength to make them resistance to attacks by the six childhood killer diseases, particularly polio myelitis.

She added that the exclusive breastfeeding also hardened their bones for stronger joints to aid crawling and also improved their skin tone.

The deliveries on December 31 were however higher as the two facilities had a total of 20 births, eight at the Municipal, six females and two males, and 12 at the Regional, five males and seven females including five caesarean sections.

Meanwhile the Saint Theresa’s Catholic Hospital at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region recorded 11 deliveries between the eve of Christmas and Boxing Day.

Mrs. Dina Amoako, Midwife in-charge of the Maternity ward told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the babies, four males and seven females and their mothers were all in good health.

Mrs. Amoako commended pregnant women in the area for reporting to the Hospital for deliveries since the outcome of supervised deliveries at the facility throughout 2016 had been very encouraging.

