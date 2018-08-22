Ntunkumso (Ash), Aug. 22, GNA - Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East, has called for effective stakeholder collaboration to improve health care delivery in rural communities. She said quality health care delivery was a collective responsibility of all to ensure that the public, especially women and children in rural communities had easy access at an affordabl

Ntunkumso (Ash), Aug. 22, GNA - Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East, has called for effective stakeholder collaboration to improve health care delivery in rural communities.



She said quality health care delivery was a collective responsibility of all to ensure that the public, especially women and children in rural communities had easy access at an affordable cost.

Madam Marfo was speaking at the inauguration of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Ntunkumso, a farming community in the district.

It was constructed through contributions from the chiefs and people of the community with support from the district assembly.

It is the second functional CHPS facility in the district after the one located at Ahwerewa.

Madam Marfo said provision of health infrastructure, efficient management of resources and effective sensitization of community members through health outreach programmes, are key to improve the health of the people, to enhance their productivity and contribute to national development.

She commended the chiefs and people of Ntunkumso for their self-help spirit and urged them to take advantage of the facility and patronize it to improve on their health conditions.

Mrs Dorothy Afuakwa, District Director of Health Services, said the inauguration of the facility provided equal access to quality health care for the people in the community and surrounding areas.

She urged the people to cooperate with health officials who would be posted to the facility to ensure smooth operations.

Mr Emmanuel Adjei Baafi, Presiding Member of the district assembly, who is also the assembly member for the Ntunkumso Electoral Area, appealed to health officials who would be posted to the area to exhibit professionalism and dedicate themselves to providing quality care to the people.

Nana Antwi Panin II, chief of the town, commended the district assembly and other stakeholders for their roles from the start to the completion of the project.

He said the people would continue to initiate projects that would help improve their living conditions and called for support from government and other non-governmental organizations to provide socio-economic infrastructure for the people.

GNA