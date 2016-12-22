Ms Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, the CEO of Allure Spa in the City, has dismissed the public perception that a Spa is a place for sex trade

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - Ms Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, the CEO of Allure Spa in the City, has dismissed the public perception that a Spa is a place for sex trade.

Ms Dosoo explained that the spa was a place where people went for massage, hydrotherapy or reflexology, all of which contributed to the reduction of emotional, psychological and physical strains.

These therapies, she said, were not intended to satisfy their sexual desires.

Hydrotherapy is the use of treated water for the treatment of different conditions, including arthritis and related rheumatic complaints, while reflexology is the application of appropriate pressure to specific points and areas on the feet, hands, or ears to help cure conditions like anxiety, asthma, cancer, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, headaches, kidney function, and sinusitis.

Ms Dosoo, however, observed that in some parts of Asia, the spa was seen as a place where people engaged in all sorts of sexual activities.

“But globally, the spa is seen as a place for pain relief and healing; a place where people go to experience physical treatment and emotional healing.”

Ms Dosoo was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra during the 10 years anniversary launch of the organisation.

Ms Dzigbordi Dosoo, who is also the CEO of Allure, therefore, urged the public to patronise spa services to make the industry viable in Ghana.

She also said spa services were not as expensive as often assumed by most people and added that, “the average Ghanaian can afford it.”

“Some people think Allure Spa is outrageously expensive. Others also think we charge dollars, which is not true”.

The Allure CEO, said the spa industry deserved more attention from the Government and the public considering its enormous importance.

“Sometimes, we get calls from medical doctors asking us to assist patients to reduce stress and depression through massage and other treatments when they are diagnosed of chronic headaches and blood pressure,” she said.

She revealed that the Allure Spa in the City was rolling out "highly upgraded packages”, which matched international spa standards to intensify the satisfaction of its customers.

Ms Dosoo said: “The services of Allure are tailored to meet the needs all persons who wish to have the best of health”.

Ms Dosoo is a renowned Wellness Grooming, Image and Lifestyle Expert, who is well rooted in the Spa Industry, in Africa and beyond.

