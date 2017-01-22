By Albert Futukpor, GNATamale, Jan 20, GNA – Six health facilities in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions have received awards for their consistency and tenacity in promoting maternal health service delivery. They included Tumu District Hospital, Walewale District Hospital, Zebilla District Hospital, Sombo Health Centre, Nyankpala Health Centre and Paga Health Centre. As part of

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Jan 20, GNA – Six health facilities in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions have received awards for their consistency and tenacity in promoting maternal health service delivery.

They included Tumu District Hospital, Walewale District Hospital, Zebilla District Hospital, Sombo Health Centre, Nyankpala Health Centre and Paga Health Centre.

As part of the awards package, each health facility received a citation and health equipment valued at 2000 Euros.

SEND-Ghana and Christian Aid gave the awards at a ceremony in Tamale marking the closure of the Improving Maternal Health Service Delivery through Participatory Governance (IMPROVE) project.

The IMPROVE project, which sought to contribute to a reduction on maternal mortality, was implemented from 2014 to 2016 in 30 districts in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions by SEND-Ghana and Christian Aid with funding from the European Union.

The awardees were selected from the health facilities in the three regions where the IMPROVE project was implemented through a rigorous criteria developed and supervised by the Ghana Health Service.

A representative of SEND-Ghana said the awards were meant to encourage the awardees to continue to provide excellent maternal services to their clients.

Dr Patrick Bampoh, Medical Superintendent at Walewale District Hospital, on behalf of the awardees, expressed gratitude to European Union, SEND GHANA and Christian Aid for the support and promised to make good use of the equipment and work hard to further reduce maternal deaths in the regions.

GNA