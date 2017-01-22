Gomoa-Ankamu (C/R), Jan. 20, GNA - Mr John Ekwow Aidoo, Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), has appealed to well meaning organisation to assist the Red Cross put up a health post at Apam Junction. He said Gomoa-Ankamu or Apam Junction in the Central region has been classified as one of the most accident prone area in the country where many precious lives have been lost

Gomoa-Ankamu (C/R), Jan. 20, GNA - Mr John Ekwow Aidoo, Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), has appealed to well meaning organisation to assist the Red Cross put up a health post at Apam Junction.

He said Gomoa-Ankamu or Apam Junction in the Central region has been classified as one of the most accident prone area in the country where many precious lives have been lost over the years through motor accidents on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway.

“The establishment of the planned health post at Gomoa Ankamu was essentially necessary due to the rampant motor accident in the area,” Mr Aidoo said.

He made the appeal at the end of a two-day intensive orientation course for 12 Red Cross volunteers at Gomoa-Ankamu.

Participants were drawn from, Apam, Amanful, Fawoanye, Assin, Dwama, Ankamu, Mannfam, Nsuekyir, Nnaama, and Gomoa-Akyemfo, all in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

Mr Aidoo said the project planned by the GRCS some years back had not been implemented due to lack of funds.

He appealed to organized groups, companies, financial institutions and non-governmental organizations across the country for funding to enable the Red Cross Society construct the special Red Cross Health Post/ Volunteers Training Centre at Gomoa-Ankamu.

The Regional Manager expressed the Society’s profound appreciation to the chiefs and custodians of the Gomoa- Ankamu lands for releasing a large track of land for the project.

Mr. Aidoo expressed optimism that when the project becomes operational it would go a long way to provide a permanent ground for effective training of more red cross volunteers in the Gomoa West to help save lives during emergency cases on the highways.

Touching on the purpose for which the Red Cross Society was set up, Mr Aidoo said the Society was not out only to respond swiftly to emergency situations, but more importantly, to educate the citizenry on all aspects of preventive measures to ensure the full protection of the health of the people at all times.

He said that when the people were healthy they would be able to initiate and implement vital agricultural, economic, and other ventures capable of promoting effective and sustainable community and national development.

Mr. Aidoo assured Ghanaians, particularly people in the Central Region that Red Cross volunteers in the Region would continue to offer the needed education on environmental and domestic hygiene to safeguard their health and other interests.

Earlier, Mr. Alex Ghunney, Disease Control Officer for Gomoa West District, took the volunteers through topics such as, cholera prevention, risk communication methods, and social mobilization strategies.

Mr. Ghunney called on the volunteers in the District to intensity their village-to-village and domestic educational activities, especially on proper effective cooking of meals, proper hand washing practices before eating and after visiting toilet, as well as effective maintenance of their environments.

Mr. Justice Peter Ansah, Gomoa West District Organizer of the Ghana Red Cross Society announced plans to team up with traditional chiefs, assembly members and other opinion leaders in the various towns and villages within the District to find ways and means of setting up special community sanitary inspectorate teams to instill the spirit of domestic and environmental cleanliness in the people.

GNA