By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Kenyasi (A/R), July 25, GNA – The rate of Tramadol abuse by some unsuspected youth in the country nowadays has become a challenge that required well-coordinated inter-disciplinary collaboration and multi-sectoral approach to control.

The degree of its abuse allegedly involved students, young employees and the unemployed in various communities and that has necessitated the formation of a national body with sub-offices in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to identify effective solution to it.

This is because the challenge posed by the misuse of the drug (an artificially-manufactured substance that cures extreme pain conditions) cuts across social, health, economic, security and political sectors of the country.

Ms Akua Owusu Amponsaa, the acting Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) made the call in a presentation at a public education forum on the hazards associated with drug abuse, particularly Tramadol, Marijuana, Cocaine, Heroin and other substances containing some of these hard drugs at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region.

The one-day exercise was organised by the FDA for workers at the Newmont Gold Corps, Ahafo Mines, as part of its activities to facilitate the safety of the general public.

It was also to create awareness among particularly the youth in the area on the need to avoid engaging in the menace because educating the people about the dangers of drugs abuse “is crucial to eliminating mental disorderliness and reducing the rate of criminalities in the society”.

Ms Amponsaa entreated the participants to be ambassadors of anti-drug abuse campaign, saying the education must go viral to contribute to drastic reduction, if not total prevention of the menace to promote and attain physical fitness and good mental health among the youth.

She said most of the youth engaged in drug abuse for various reasons, saying it could be either for pleasure or psychologically to forget about difficulties of life.

But “that is dangerous because it has high potential of damaging the brain, heart and other important organs of the body,” Ms Amponsaa emphasised.

According to her drug abuse increases blood pressure, risk of cancer and most importantly it could lead to madness and untimely death.

Ms Amponsaa revealed that Tramadol abuse could also reduce the intellectual capacity of students to negatively affect their academic performance and activeness in other extra curricula activities like sports and games and consequently lead to loss of ambition for life and perhaps dropout of school.

