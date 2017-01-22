By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - Premier Health Insurance (PHI), a private health insurance company, has launched a health insurance package plan to allow Ghanaians living abroad to purchase health insurance for their dependants in Ghana. The package, dubbed: “Premier Apomuden Plan (PAP)” has four distinct products to suit every pocket with a minimum of 300 dollars equivalent

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - Premier Health Insurance (PHI), a private health insurance company, has launched a health insurance package plan to allow Ghanaians living abroad to purchase health insurance for their dependants in Ghana.

The package, dubbed: “Premier Apomuden Plan (PAP)” has four distinct products to suit every pocket with a minimum of 300 dollars equivalent per year and 25 dollars monthly.

The package, which will connect relatives and dependants to specialist and general practitioners for all kinds of medical conditions, will also provide a well-structured and holistic curative care covering in-patient and out-patient consultations, treatment and test, post hospitalisation and chronic conditions treatment and dental and optical care.

Dr Ebenezer Appiah Denkyira, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said there were lots of gaps in the country’s health insurance sector, especially the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He said the National Health Insurance Authority was mobilising resources from foreign countries to support the sector and this, he believed, would relieve the burden on the NHIS to cover more areas.

Dr Appiah Denkyira said the GHS had assigned community health nurses to take care of the aged, elderly and the vulnerable in the communities on a house-to-house basis.

He said the GHS, in same manner, was also partnering the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to enable beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty to enjoy such services.

Dr Appiah Denkyira encouraged the public to sell the idea of the health insurance package plan to their relatives abroad to enable them to enjoy better healthcare.

Mr Percy Asare Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PHI, said there were approximately 25 million Ghanaians of which about 50 per cent were enrolled on the NHIS.

He said there were 13 registered private health insurance companies in the country who were supposed to complement the efforts of the NHIS and offer quality health insurance services to Ghanaians.

Mr Ansah said PHI was one of top private health insurance companies helping to achieve universal health insurance coverage in Ghana by making its products affordable.

PHI is licensed by the NHIA under the NHIA Act 2012 (852) of Ghana. It is a leading health insurance company with over 40,000 clients across the country.

