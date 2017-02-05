By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and rights, at the weekend launched its 50 years Anniversary in Accra. It was on the theme: “50 Years of Improving Maternal Health and Family Life in Ghana- the PPAG Story." &n

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and rights, at the weekend launched its 50 years Anniversary in Accra.

It was on the theme: “50 Years of Improving Maternal Health and Family Life in Ghana- the PPAG Story."

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the President of the Association said the organisation since its inception in 1967, had remained committed to championing prudent initiatives aimed at ensuring that the public had “unhindered access to sexual and reproductive health rights information”.

“We pride ourselves in having stood shoulder to shoulder with our partners to render invaluable health services to our mother Ghana,” she said.

Prof Dickson listed Access, Adolescent, Advocacy, AIDS and Abortion as the pivotal areas on, which the PPAG had focused to ensure that sexual and reproductive health and rights information became the priority of every individual.

She observed that the society frowned discussing issues pertaining to sexuality with young people, which had bedeviled the organisation’s quest to reach its goals.

“Sadly, this barrier has been mounted on healthcare providers’ attitude towards young people on their sexuality,” she noted.

The PPAG President called on public to discard negative perceptions about discussions on sexuality and reproductive health and rights.

She said such discourses could aid in addressing sexual health and reproductive challenges facing people especially the young ones.

Dr Joseph Amuzu, the Executive Director of the PPAG, commended the staff, volunteers and other partners including the International Planned Parenthood Federation for contributing earnestly to the pursuit of the organisation’s vision.

Dr Amuzu observed that, the strides the PPAG had made for the past decades in providing robust family planning initiatives to reduce Ghana’s overpopulation challenge could be attributed to the dedication demonstrated by the stakeholders.

He outlined the contribution of the organisation towards making other NGOs open and proactive about sexual and reproductive health of the Ghanaian and the introduction of Community Based Agents as well as Peer Education as some of its achievements.

The PPAG Executive Director also said the organisation was the only NGO providing HIV prevention among inmates in the 46 prisons in Ghana and would continue to contribute to government’s efforts in fighting sexual and reproductive health challenges.

According to him, the PPAG was building good relationships with multiple donor partners including USAID, JICA, Global Fund, Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNFPA, JTF, and DFID among others to help make the organisation stronger in executing its mandate.

As part of the celebration, an anniversary lecture as well as a health walk and screening would be organised on March 3 – March 4.

Various radio and television programmes as well as clean up campaigns would also be held at the various zones after, which a dinner and award night would be held in June. This would be climaxed with a thanks giving church service.

