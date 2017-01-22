By Priscilla S. Djentuh, GNAAccra, Jan.20, GNA - Society over the years has the perception that persons who offer specialised optical services on the street are fake, unqualified and therefore offer inferior services. “I think these people are not certified to operate,” said Mr Owu who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra. “I do not see any certification displayed under the

Accra, Jan.20, GNA - Society over the years has the perception that persons who offer specialised optical services on the street are fake, unqualified and therefore offer inferior services.

“I think these people are not certified to operate,” said Mr Owu who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

“I do not see any certification displayed under their canopies, so I would not be persuaded to entertain their services’’, added Mercy Agyei, National Service Person said.

“’These people expose the lenses on the sun and dust, which may taint it thereby making it harmful to eyesight so I do not patronise nor recommend their services, ’’Margaret Sowah, a teacher said..

Others are of the opinion that the optical technicians on the street are only there because of commercial purposes.

However, Mr Aryee Adjovon of Sunrise Optical services, under a canopy in Accra, speaking to the GNA objected to the wrong perception about their services.

“I am a trained technician with more than 22 years of experience offering accessible optical services to the community. It is all about servicing and creativity to be my own boss,” he said.

He explained that he did not have the funds to put up a big facility to operate “but people need my services and I am a family man”.

“We cooperate with bigger opticians in big facilities and refer clients we cannot deal with to them,” he said.

Mr Adjovon said he placed an order for lenses from the Canada and Bright Optical and “do not just buy any kind of glasses from the market and sell to people.”

He said: “We offer eye testing to clients and give the required lenses, be it reading or eye sight lenses. We also repair and sell lenses to people who come with their broken lenses,” he said.

He expressed dissatisfaction about the disrespect people show him because he offered his service under a canopy, arguing that Africa and Ghana for that matter did not value creativity and financial independence.

Mr Adjovon said he offered services in eye testing, frame fixing, photochromic glasses and reading glasses.

An Optical technician of Mawuli Optical Services who declined to give his full name said he was a trained certified technician from the School of Optics in Kumasi and offered optical services in eye testing and examination, dispensing of spectacles and frame repairs.

He said he offered his services under the canopy because of the demand and busy schedule of clients who cannot always visit and queue to see an optician in the hospital.

