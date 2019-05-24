news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, May 24, GNA – A gender and human rights NGO, NORSAAC, on Friday presented a cheque for GH ¢ 5,000.00 to defray the medical bills of a five year-old girl, who suffered an acid attack, and is on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The girl, together with her grandmother, were asleep at their home at Kataraga, a suburb of Tamale, when an unidentified person(s) poured acid on her deforming her chest and parts of her face while her grandmother suffered burns on her right hand.

She has been on admission at the TTH since March 29, this year, as doctors required GH¢ 5,000.00 to perform surgery to cover her wound, an amount which her relatives could not pay.

The NORSAAC was touched by the plight of the girl hence its decision to pay the medical bills to enable doctors to carry out the surgery.

Madam Kawusada Abubakari, Gender and Governance Manager of NORSAAC, who presented the cheque to the General Surgical Ward of TTH to defray the girl’s medical bills, was hopeful that she would soon recover.

Meanwhile, a man suspected of carrying out the attack was arrested and arraigned before the Tamale High Court but was granted bail.

Madam Abubakari demanded speedy prosecution of the case to ensure justice for the girl and her grandmother.

Dr Ighohwo Etuh, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at the General Surgical Ward of TTH, who received the cheque, said the burns were deep, adding that, the girl would undergo a surgery to cover her wound.

Dr Etuh said the girl would require subsequent surgeries from time to time and expressed gratitude to NORSAAC for financial assistance.

GNA