Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on Saturday organised a Health Walk and Fun Games.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the walk started at the premises of NLA Head Office at exactly 0600 hours and walked through some principal streets of Accra, from Accra Central to Adabraka, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Madina and finally ended at Adenta.

It said the Fun Games included: Football, Table Tennis, Tug of War and a Dancing competition for Patrons and staff at Light Academy, Adenta.

The theme for the Walk and Fun Games was "Fitness: Key to the NLA Transformational Agenda," the statement said.

It said, the Walk was also to publicise and promote the Transformational products of NLA especially the E-Kiosk Project.

The statement said, the NLA's yet to be introduced E-kiosk services is a modern tool to make payment of bills and other NLA services easier and faster.

It said the staff who participated in the Health Walk and Fun Games were excited about the event and grateful to the Planning and Organising Committee for a wonderful work done.

