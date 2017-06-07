By Daniel A Ashietey, GNA Nkrakwanta (B/A) June 7, GNA - Nkrakwanta Polyclinic in the Dormaa West District of the Brong-Ahafo Region is bedevilled with operational challenges. The facility has no maternity block and the improvised one has only four delivery beds. Mr Joseph Nkrumah, a Nurse Manager of at the facility disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in interview at Nkrankwanta. He said a

Nkrakwanta (B/A) June 7, GNA - Nkrakwanta Polyclinic in the Dormaa West District of the Brong-Ahafo Region is bedevilled with operational challenges.

The facility has no maternity block and the improvised one has only four delivery beds.

Mr Joseph Nkrumah, a Nurse Manager of at the facility disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in interview at Nkrankwanta.

He said averagely the facility could attend to 60 deliveries a month.

Mr Nkrumah said because of the lack of maternity block and limited delivery beds the pressure on the clinics was burdensome compelling nurses to work under serious stress.

He appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency provide the polyclinic with a maternity block to guard against maternal and child mortalities.

Mr Ofori Agyei the Administrator of the polyclinic said the facility, which served people in the Western Region, needed urgent attention.

He said the polyclinic also lacked medical equipment and appealed to the government to come to its aid.

